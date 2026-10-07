BJP Drops 2 Union Ministers From UP Rajya Sabha List

The BJP has dropped every sitting Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh, including Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and B.L. Verma, and replaced them with eight new faces.

The new list brings together OBC, Dalit, Brahmin and Thakur representation—with two women and a clear emphasis on organisational experience and regional caste arithmetic.

So what is behind this sweeping reset?

Is the BJP already preparing its 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly strategy? Does the omission of Hardeep Puri and B.L. Verma signal a possible Union Cabinet reshuffle? And what does the caste composition of the new list tell us about the BJP’s strategy against the Samajwadi Party’s PDA politics?

TNIE breaks down who is out, who is in, the caste arithmetic and what this means for UP 2027.