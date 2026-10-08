Nana Patekar: The Actor Who Never Played the Celebrity Game

Nana Patekar was never just an actor — he was a character in himself.

From the intensity of Prahaar and Kranti Veer to the silence of Khamoshi, the humour of Welcome and the calm authority of Raajneeti, Patekar displayed a range few actors could match.

He could be angry, playful, vulnerable, hilarious and deeply expressive — often without relying on his most recognisable tool: his voice.

In this tribute, Kaveree Bamzai remembers an actor who refused to play the celebrity game, remained rooted in his own way and consistently spoke his mind.

A look back at the performances, personality and legacy of Nana Patekar — an actor audiences will deeply miss.