Scrap SIR: Prakash Raj, Dhruv Rathee, Abhijeet Dipke join hands at Freedom Park protest in Bengaluru

Demanding that the SIR be scrapped, actor-activist Prakash Raj said the exercise was not merely about deletion of names from electoral rolls but an attack on citizens' dignity and voting rights. He made the remarks on Bengaluru's Freedom Park protest organised as a 'people's tribunal for those allegedly affected by the Special Intensive Revision(SIR). He was joined by none other than YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, who flew from Germany to Bengaluru to join the protest, in a rare public appearance, and the Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke along with other CJP leaders.