Scrap SIR: Prakash Raj, Dhruv Rathee, Abhijeet Dipke join hands at Freedom Park protest in Bengaluru

Demanding that the SIR be scrapped, actor-activist Prakash Raj said the exercise was not merely about deletion of names from electoral rolls but an attack on citizens' dignity and voting rights. He made the remarks on Bengaluru's Freedom Park protest organised as a 'people's tribunal for those allegedly affected by the Special Intensive Revision(SIR). He was joined by none other than YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, who flew from Germany to Bengaluru to join the protest, in a rare public appearance, and the Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke along with other CJP leaders.
Raj said the agitation was not limited to seeking Kumar's resignation but was aimed at getting the entire SIR exercise withdrawn. Dipke accused PM Narendra Modi and the Election Commission of 'murdering democracy and vote theft'. Dipke said voter deletions via SIR were aimed at disenfranchising people opposed to the BJP. 'We will hit the streets, reclaim democracy and continue agitation till the CEC resigns,' said Dipke.