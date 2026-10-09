Nana Patekar’s Final Words: “I Don’t Know If I’ll Be Here Tomorrow”

Veteran actor Nana Patekar died at the age of 76, just days after speaking about life, mortality and the importance of doing what one truly wants.

At an event in Goa on October 4, Patekar said: “I don’t know whether I will be here tomorrow.” Three days later, his death turned those words into a deeply poignant moment.

From his celebrated career in Marathi and Hindi cinema to his work with farmers and drought-hit communities through the Naam Foundation, Patekar leaves behind a legacy that extended far beyond the screen.

Actors, political leaders and colleagues across India have paid tribute to the veteran performer, remembering his powerful performances, distinctive personality and social work.

This video looks back at Patekar’s final public remarks, his extraordinary career and the legacy he leaves behind.