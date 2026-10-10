BJP is scared of Gen Z: CJP's Dipke ahead of Jantar Mantar 2.0 against CEC

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke criticised the Centre over the cancellation of trains to Delhi ahead of the party's planned protest on October 10. He said the government should shut down the entire country if it was afraid of young people.

"Shut down the entire country if you are scared of the youth," Dipke told reporters at the Mumbai airport after returning from Bengaluru, a day before the CJP's proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar on October 8.

Dipke said the BJP-led Centre was afraid of Gen Z and challenged the government to arrest him. He also maintained that CJP volunteers would proceed with their plan to protest in the national capital despite restrictions imposed by the authorities.