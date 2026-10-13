Journalist allegations, CJI-resign tweet, Ajoikam complaints: Congress protests sparks controversy

Recent controversies surrounding the Congress party's protest methods have sparked debates on accountability. The issue began when the Kerala Congress's official X account demanded the resignation of Chief Justice Surya Kant, forcing local leadership into damage control. Further scrutiny arose during Opposition demonstrations in Delhi, where journalist Richa Parashar alleged mistreatment by Rahul Gandhi and his security. Additionally, chaotic crowd management led to Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar being pushed. Compounded by allegations against MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, these incidents highlight a broader challenge. The party must balance its democratic right to protest with responsible conduct and internal accountability.