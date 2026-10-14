Congress Challenges Amit Shah: How Many ‘Infiltrators’ Were Found, Deleted From Voter Rolls?

The Congress has raised three questions to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on the opposition’s ‘vote chori’ protests and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh asked how many alleged infiltrators had been identified, removed from voter lists and deported following the SIR exercise. He also claimed that nearly 14 crore Indians had lost their constitutional right to vote, a charge that remains the party’s allegation.

The questions follow Amit Shah’s criticism of Rahul Gandhi and the opposition, as he predicted another electoral defeat for the Congress in 2029 and defended the SIR process.