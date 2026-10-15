INDIA bloc protest in Chennai | Is TVK still a reluctant partner to INDIA bloc and SIR protest?

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, joined a protest in Chennai on Thursday for the first time, demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The “Protect Democracy” protest was organised by Congress MP B Manickam Tagore and the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC), with representatives of all seven constituent parties taking part.

We have done a ground report on the protest.Attended by Tamil Nadu School Education Minister A Rajmohan, it was expected that TVK would be the crowd puller. However, it was Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi party and its leader Thol. Thirumavalavan who were the real show stealers. The low turnout from TVK cadre throws doubt on their intention to join the INDIA bloc in their protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision.