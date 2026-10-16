Imran Khan Told to Leave India by Oct 28 | Aamir Khan’s Nephew to Move Bombay HC

The 43-year-old US citizen and OCI cardholder was among those detained during the October 10 protest at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The protest was held in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

Imran Khan’s lawyer has said that he will challenge the notice before the Bombay High Court. The police action follows a complaint filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya over the actor’s participation in the protest.

Actor Imran Khan, nephew of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, has been issued a Leave India Notice by Mumbai Police, directing him to leave the country by October 28 for allegedly violating the Immigration and Foreigners Act.