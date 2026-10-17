Veteran musician Deva passes away at 75

Veteran Tamil film composer and singer Deva, fondly known as ‘Thenisai Thendral’, passed away in Chennai on October 17, 2026, at the age of 75. Known for his energetic compositions and distinctive musical style, Deva remained one of the most celebrated names in Tamil cinema.

With a career spanning more than three decades, Deva composed music for hundreds of films across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam cinema. His memorable soundtracks for films such as Annamalai, Baashha, Aasai, Kadhal Kottai, Vaalee and Kushi left an enduring mark on Tamil film music. He was particularly celebrated for bringing Chennai’s vibrant gaana tradition into mainstream cinema.

A recipient of honours including the Kalaimamani award and the Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Music Director for Aasai, Deva leaves behind a rich musical legacy. His contributions continue through his son, Srikanth Deva, and his brothers, Sabesh and Murali, who are also associated with the film music industry.

Watch this video for a look back at the life, career and musical legacy of Deva, the ‘Thenisai Thendral’ of Tamil cinema.