France, Albania, Spain, Belgium and Italy are witnessing protests over the same crisis

Across Europe, a perfect storm has made landfall. From Paris to Milan, Lisbon to Tirana, hundreds of thousands of citizens have taken to the streets. While the immediate triggers vary—dilapidated classrooms in France, unaffordable rent in Spain, corruption in Albania—the underlying disease is the same: a profound cost-of-living crisis, stagnant economic growth, and a pervasive sense that the social contract is broken. This isn’t a single, unified movement, but rather a contagion of frustration. According to analysts, Europe is facing an economic and political hurricane. In this video, we try to analyse the reasons behind the violent protests that have rocked these countries