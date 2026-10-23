Congress Attacks Modi Over China Face-Offs, Trade Deficit and Border Security

The Congress has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over reported face-offs between Indian and Chinese troops at several locations in Arunachal Pradesh, accusing his government of maintaining a “deafening silence” on the developments.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh cited remarks attributed to ITBP Director General Shatrujeet Kapur about recent face-offs with China's People's Liberation Army (PLA). He also raised concerns over alleged losses of patrolling points, China's dam project, the renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh and India's widening trade deficit with China.

Ramesh further questioned the government's handling of the border situation, referring to the 2020 Galwan Valley clash and statements by military officials on China's role in regional security.

There was no immediate response from the government or the BJP to the Congress's latest allegations.