Jamia Millia Islamia protests demanding to restore students union continue amid clashes with staff

Jamia Millia Islamia shifted classes online on October 24 after students protesting for the restoration of campus students’ union elections clashed with security guards who allegedly attempted to dismantle their protest tents, escalating tensions on the university campus.
Besides shifting the classes to online mode, the university also announced the closure of Dr Zakir Hussain Library and the old library until further notice. The confrontation took place as students, including those on a hunger strike, continued their protest that began on October 12.
The students have been demanding the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia Students’ Union (JMISU), which was disbanded in 2006 following campus violence that led to academic disruptions.