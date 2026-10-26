Sonia Gandhi Makes X Debut, Recalls First Meeting With Rajiv Gandhi Ahead of Book Launch

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi made her debut on X on Saturday, sharing a video introducing her forthcoming book. In the video, she recalled meeting former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in Cambridge.

She also shared photographs of the couple and the restaurant where they first met. Sonia Gandhi described Rajiv as a “very good-looking and gentle person”.

Her book, Belonging: A Journey of Love, traces her life from her younger days to the present and includes her memories of Rajiv Gandhi.

The Congress welcomed her arrival on X, posting, “A new voice joins the conversation.” Gandhi had also made her Instagram debut on October 22, sharing a first look at her forthcoming memoir.