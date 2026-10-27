Kharge vs Modi Govt: ‘Vote Chori’ Charge Intensifies, Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation Demanded

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has accused the Modi government of protecting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amid allegations of “vote chori” and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Kharge has demanded the CEC’s resignation, a halt to SIR, and the restoration of allegedly deleted voter names.

He has also urged people to join the ‘Dilli Chalo’ march on November 1 at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan.

The Congress has raised questions over the Election Commission’s refusal to disclose details of its ECINET software under the RTI Act.