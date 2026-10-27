Very severe Cyclone Arnab brings rain and winds to AP coastal districts

Very severe Cyclone Arnab brought rainfall and gusty winds to north coastal Andhra Pradesh early on October 27. The cyclonic storm Arnab continued moving towards the coast over the west-central Bay of Bengal. The system is expected to intensify through the day, with heavy rainfall forecast in the north coastal districts.

Strong winds and rain began affecting coastal districts, including Srikakulam, Palasa, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam, early on Tuesday. The IMD has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Eluru, East Godavari, West Godavari, Konaseema and Kakinada districts. An orange alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Bapatla, Guntur, Krishna and NTR districts. Palnadu, Prakasam and Nellore districts are under a yellow alert for moderate to heavy rainfall.