Cyclone Arnab weakens into severe cyclonic storm, completes landfall near Narsapur in AP

The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Arnab crossed the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts southwest of Yanam on October 28, and subsequently weakened into a Severe Cyclonic Storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The IMD said Arnab crossed the coast about 20 km east-northeast of Narsapur, 40 km southwest of Yanam and 60 km southwest of Kakinada between 2 am and 8 am on Wednesday as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm.

The latest observations indicate that the landfall process has been completed, with the cyclone's centre moving entirely over land. At the time of landfall, the system packed maximum sustained wind speeds of 125-135 kmph, gusting to 150 kmph. The six-hour-long landfall process explains the prolonged gale-force winds experienced along the coasts of West Godavari, Konaseema, Kakinada and Yanam through the early morning hours.