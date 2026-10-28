‘Gusts Up to 150 Kmph’: IMD Warns of Cyclone Arnab’s Impact on Andhra Pradesh, Odisha

Cyclone Arnab is forecast to make landfall between Visakhapatnam and Yanam on October 28. IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra warns of winds at 125–135 kmph, with gusts up to 150 kmph.

The IMD warns of power and communication disruptions, crop damage, and flooding in low-lying areas. Heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is forecast over parts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Several flights have been cancelled due to the adverse weather conditions. Authorities urge residents in vulnerable areas to follow official advisories and take precautions.'