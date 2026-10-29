CJP extends support to INDIA bloc's November 1 rally demanding CEC Kumar's resignation

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has extended its support to the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally in a statement released on X by Founder Abhijeet Dipke. The protest at Ramlila Maidan is to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. CJP said the Special raised serious concerns about the exclusion of eligible voters. An Indian Express report flagged alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

'People should choose their government, rather than the government choosing its voters,' said CJP. CJP alleged the Election Commission of India (ECI) was undermining the principle via SIR. 'Gyanesh Kumar has lost the trust required to oversee free and fair elections,' said CJP in a statement.

At least 13 crore voters have reportedly been removed across India since June 2025. The Election Commission of India (ECI) claimed all of its SIR orders were approved 'unanimously'. Two election commissioners, Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, have raised 14 objections in 10 months since the SIR began. The objections, including four on a single day, related to key aspects of electoral roll management.