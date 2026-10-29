INDIA bloc will hold mock 'public impeachment' of CEC Kumar at Kharge's house in Delhi

The INDIA bloc will hold its “public impeachment” of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s official residence on October 30, with former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar presiding, after police allegedly denied permission for the event at two venues.

Kharge, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, will move the motion, while Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will conclude the discussion. Representatives of political parties and civil society will participate, and people affected by the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will share their accounts.

The decision was finalised at a meeting of alliance leaders at Kharge’s residence on Thursday. The meeting was attended by several leaders, including Kharge, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh and CPI(M) MP John Brittas, among others.