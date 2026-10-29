Karnataka MLC Polls: Why Did DKS Fail to Deliver?

The Congress suffered a major setback in Karnataka’s Legislative Council polls, losing all four seats it contested as the BJP retained three and its ally JD(S) won the Bengaluru Teachers’ Constituency.

Despite an intensive campaign led by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and other senior Congress leaders, the party failed to secure a single victory.

What do the results reveal about the BJP–JD(S) alliance, Congress’s voter mobilisation, and Shivakumar’s political strategy? And what could this mean for Karnataka’s political battle ahead of the 2028 Assembly elections?

Watch the full analysis to understand the numbers behind the Congress setback.