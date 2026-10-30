Cash-for-Jobs Scam: DVAC Raids 25 Locations Linked to DMK Leader K. N. Nehru

DVAC conducts searches at 25 locations across Tamil Nadu linked to former minister KN Nehru. The searches relate to an alleged ₹634-crore cash-for-jobs scam in the MAWS department.

The Madras High Court ordered a full-fledged probe into alleged recruitment irregularities. Investigators are examining documents and financial records to trace the suspected money trail.

After hours of searches, vigilance officials left KN Nehru’s residence. DMK chief MK Stalin calls the raids “vendetta politics” orchestrated by the TVK government.