'If You Have the Courage, Hold Elections on Ballot Papers’: Kharge to PM Modi

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, accusing them of destroying democratic procedures.

Speaking to reporters, Kharge challenged the government to dissolve Parliament and hold elections using ballot papers if they have the courage.

He stated that the public is unhappy with the current regime and wants justice, emphasizing that national discussions should focus on inflation, unemployment, and youth issues rather than petty criticisms.

Kharge also highlighted the mock parliament impeachment motion being brought against Gyanesh Kumar, reminding the ruling party of the era when they only held two seats in Parliament.