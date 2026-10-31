BJP's 'big daddy' RSS never believed poor, illiterate, and women deserved voting rights: TMC's Mahua Moitra

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra accused the BJP of orchestrating the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) as a 'Machiavellian plan' to undermine democracy, alleging that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was merely a 'puppet' acting at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. She accused Kumar of systematically weakening democratic institutions.
Kharge, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, moved the motion, while Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi concluded the discussion. Representatives of political parties and civil society are participating in the mock Parliament, and people affected by the SIR of electoral rolls will share their accounts.