India will not allow CEC Gyanesh Kumar to treat EC as his fiefdom: Opposition on public impeachement

CEC Gyanesh Kumar's 'public impeachment' of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is underway at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s official residence on October 31. Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar is presiding over the impeachment proceedings in Delhi. The Delhi police allegedly denied permission for the event at two venues.
Kharge, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, moved the motion, while Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will conclude the discussion. Representatives of political parties and civil society are participating in the mock Parliament, and people affected by the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will share their accounts.