ISRO launches GSLV-F18 carrying next-generation navigation satellite NVS-03

ISRO successfully launched its GSLV-F18 carrying the NVS-03 navigation satellite from Sriharikota. The satellite lifted off at 11.51 pm on Friday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

NVS-03 was designed to strengthen India’s indigenous NavIC navigation system. The satellite could support real-time tracking of trains, vehicles and shipping vessels.

ISRO chief V Narayanan said NavIC was a key component of the ‘One Nation, One Time’ project. PM Modi congratulated ISRO scientists and engineers on the successful launch of the GSLV-F18.