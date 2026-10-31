New political weapon sitting in garden to protect Indian people and our Constitution: Rahul Gandhi

Describing the symbolic public impeachment as a political weapon, Rahul Gandhi said the proceedings were aimed at everyone who had allegedly colluded to destroy the votes of Indian citizens. “This may look like a meeting of MPs and ordinary citizens, but it is, in fact, a political weapon aimed directly at every single person who colluded to destroy the votes of the Indian people,” he said at the event held at Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi on October 31.