Six, Including Pilot, On board Uttarakhand Chopper Killed In Crash

A helicopter on the Joshimath-Badrinath route crashed in Uttarakhand, killing all six on board. Police said the bodies had been located but were yet to be recovered.

The helicopter took off from Badrinath at around 1.14 pm amid snowfall, heading to Dehradun. The chopper lost contact near Hathi Parvat before crashing near JP Power House at 2.20 pm.

The helicopter was operated by Trans Bharat Aviation Pvt. Ltd. The victims included pilot Capt. Himanshu and five passengers, all from Bengaluru.

The passengers were identified as Prathapa, Arun, Shankar Gowda, Sudheer K, and H S Natraja. Rescue teams from the administration, police, SDRF, Army, and ITBP were deployed.