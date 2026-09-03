The ‘26’ factor: Nepal floods add to deadly trail of disasters that struck on 26th

What if one date kept appearing in some of the world’s deadliest disasters? From earthquakes and tsunamis to floods, terror attacks, plane crashes and industrial tragedies, the 26th has marked several devastating moments in history.

The latest addition is Nepal’s devastating flash floods on August 26, 2026, which caused widespread destruction and a major loss of life. The date also recalls the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, 2005 Maharashtra floods, 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, 1986 Chernobyl disaster and several major earthquakes.

Is the 26th really cursed, or is it simply coincidence? Here’s a look at the grim history behind the “26” factor and the disasters associated with it.