Saharanpur mosque demolished after court order in UP, SP leaders put on house arrest

Saharanpur mosque which was allegedly illegal mosque was inside the Collectorate office premises was demolished by Yogi Adityanath-led UP government authorities on September 5. The demolition followed the District Judge’s court upholding an earlier order directing its removal. An appeal filed by the Muslim side challenging the City Magistrate's order was dismissed.
A local court declared the mosque illegal and imposed a penalty of over Rs. 6 crore on its occupants in July. Heavy security was deployed across the Collectorate premises during the operation. The complaint was filed by Vikas Tyagi, former provincial coordinator of Bajrang Dal. Tyagi alleged the mosque is located inside 'sensitive government premises' housing 'confidential' administrative operations.