The Hidden Power of Odisha's Medieval Queens | OLF 2026

The history of early medieval Odisha is rich with powerful queens, monumental architecture, and deep geopolitical ties that shaped the entire Indian subcontinent. In this engaging session, the speaker explores Odisha's fascinating past, moving beyond standard narratives to uncover the immense political and diplomatic power of medieval Odia queens, including Prithvi Mahadevi of the Bhaumakara dynasty. The discussion delves into the Tantric Buddhist monasteries of Ratnagiri, the architectural marvels of the Vaital Deula and Lingaraj temples, and the complex military and matrimonial relationships Odisha shared with the Chola Empire, the Deccan kingdoms, and even Sri Lanka. By analyzing the monumental Sun Temple at Konark and the deep reverence for Lord Jagannath, the address highlights how religion and monumental art were masterfully utilized to consolidate worldly power. Watch to discover the profound ways medieval Odisha influenced the broader historical canvas of South Asia.

