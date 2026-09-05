Why Did the World Ignore These Brilliant Indian Scientists? Anand Ranganathan and Sheetal explain

Great scientific discoveries like the cholera toxin, ATP, and forensic fingerprinting revolutionized the world, but the brilliant Indian minds behind them were completely erased from history. In this panel discussion, Anand Ranganathan and Sheetal discuss their revealing book, Forgotten Heroes of Indian Science. Moderated by Lipika, the session exposes how colonial policies and post-independence gatekeeping buried the legacies of pioneers like Upendranath Brahmachari, Azizul Haque, Hem Chandra Bose, and Dr. Subbarao. They reveal how Indian scientists laid the groundwork for modern medicine and forensics, only to see the credit handed to Western figures or ignored by the Nobel committee. The conversation also explores the scientific validation of Ayurveda and the urgent need to reclaim India's stolen intellectual heritage. Watch the full session to uncover the untold stories of India's greatest scientific minds.