Beyond Western Frameworks: A Fresh Perspective on Indian Feminism | OLF 2026

Dive into a deeply engaging and thought-provoking conversation on feminism, tradition, and literature. In this session, Meena Kandaswamy explores how feminist discourse is often framed through Western lenses and why it is vital to trace history from our own roots—drawing insights from classical texts like the Thirukkural and the Silappadhikaram. The discussion tackles the complex intersections of women's rage, representation, societal expectations, and the ongoing struggle for true equality. Watch to explore how challenging patriarchal frameworks and breaking centuries of silence requires more than just comfort—it demands authentic, unfiltered dialogue.

