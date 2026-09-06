The Truth About Indian History They Didn't Teach You: Amish Tripathi | OLF 2026

Renowned author Amish Tripathi takes the stage at the Odisha Literary Festival (OLF) to discuss his new book, Dhruva Tara, and the urgent need to decolonize Indian history. In this engaging session, Amish explains how traditional history textbooks have hidden India's true legacy, revealing the real story behind Vasco da Gama's arrival, the ancient monsoon trade routes, and the brilliant mathematical mind of Bhaskaracharya. Beyond history, he dives deep into modern social dynamics, analyzing the behavioral shifts and friction between Boomers, Millennials, Gen Z, and Gen Alpha. Drawing from his own life, Amish shares profound insights on the critical role of family, the resilience required to handle failure, and the shifting moral compass of today's youth.

