Ultimate Assembly Clash: CM Vijay Exposes DMK, Udhayanidhi Hits Back

Chief Minister Vijay launched a blistering attack on the DMK during the latest assembly session, citing historical and recent reports to allege systemic corruption. Referencing the 60-year-old Sarkaria Commission report and recent Enforcement Directorate documents, Vijay accused former and current DMK leaders, including M.K. Stalin and Udhayanidhi Stalin, of extorting contract bribes under the guise of "party funds." Furthermore, he strongly condemned the opposition's political indecency, recalling the historical humiliation of former CM Jayalalithaa in the assembly, and warned that his government would not tolerate any derogatory remarks against women.

Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin retaliated fiercely, dismissing the Chief Minister's speech as a theatrical performance designed purely for social media reels. Udhayanidhi argued that Vijay completely ignored the opposition's 15 direct questions regarding the state's deteriorating law and order situation over the past 116 days. He accused the CM of evading the debate last Thursday only to spend three days memorizing a script, which he then recited like a student in a recitation competition, heavily relying on cinematic acting and movie-style punch dialogues.