DU offers to financially compensate Satya Niketan PG building collapse victims' families

The University of Delhi (DU) will provide financial compensation to the Satya Niketan victim families. DU also directed affiliated colleges to identify students who were living in the area. No amount has been disclosed as yet, but the compensation will be provided from the Vice-Chancellor’s Fund. The multi-storey building, operating as a private student hostel, collapsed on September 6. Seven people, including five students and two labourers, have been killed in the collapse. Five others were injured, while the rescue operation was completed on Monday.