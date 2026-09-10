CM Vijay has turned the Assembly into a place for making reels: Stalin

M.K. Stalin addressed recent controversies in the legislative assembly, specifically defending his personal history and his party's political legacy. He detailed his arrest and the severe physical abuses he and his colleagues endured during the Emergency period under the MISA act, emphasizing the historical sacrifices made by his party's leaders. Furthermore, he systematically refuted corruption allegations linked to the Sarkaria Commission and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), arguing that such charges are politically motivated and pointing out that the vast majority of ED cases have historically failed to result in convictions.

Transitioning to the current political climate, Stalin critiqued the incumbent Chief Minister's governance style and administrative record. He accuses the current leadership of prioritizing public relations and social media optics over substantial policy implementation and dignified discourse. The critique highlighted alleged administrative failures, including a deterioration in law and order, the cancellation of major infrastructure projects like the Parandur airport, and the government's inability to fulfill key election promises such as farmer loan waivers, subsidized gas cylinders, and full financial assistance for women.

In closing, Stalin delivered a rallying message to his own party cadres, urging them to remain committed to public service despite currently being out of power. He framed their electoral defeat not as a permanent setback, but as a different phase of their ongoing political duty. He called upon his supporters to monitor the current administration's shortcomings and to continue advocating for the rights, development, and welfare of the Tamil people, reaffirming the party's generational commitment to fighting for the state's interests regardless of their position in the government.