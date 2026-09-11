Chennai's 25-year dream of a second airport is stuck in limbo

Following the unexpected cancellation of the long-contested Parandur project, the Tamil Nadu government has quickly shifted focus by shortlisting two alternative locations for Chennai's much-needed second airport: Cheyyur in Chengalpattu district and Manellore near Gummidipoondi. Both sites present unique logistical advantages, yet they also introduce serious airspace and regulatory roadblocks related to nearby defence and space facilities.

The Airports Authority of India has now been tasked with conducting critical pre-feasibility inspections to determine whether either location can logistically support a massive greenfield aviation hub. Even with expedited assessments, experts caution that land acquisition, statutory clearances, and construction will require at least five to seven years, pushing any realistic operational timeline well into the early-to-mid 2030s.

While policymakers debate these new sites, Chennai International Airport continues to race against time as passenger traffic grows and regional competition intensifies. The ultimate success of this latest search depends entirely on whether these newly proposed locations can clear technical hurdles faster than their predecessor, or if Chennai will find itself trapped in another prolonged cycle of planning and delay.