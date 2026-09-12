Global governance must be overhauled, UNSC reforms urgent: PM Modi at BRICS 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a major overhaul of global governance, asserting that reform of the United Nations Security Council 'cannot be delayed any longer' and urging BRICS countries to help transform the Global South from a 'rule-taker' into a 'rule-shaper.'
Addressing the BRICS Summit on September 12, Modi said the grouping was not directed against any country or bloc, but should instead use its growing influence to build a more representative and inclusive international order. 'We do not go against anyone, but try to move forward with the thought of taking everyone along,' said Modi. He added that BRICS must now convert its unity and consensus into “strong results” on the global stage as it enters its next phase.