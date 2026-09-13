BRICS adopts New Delhi declaration with consensus; PM Modi leads New World order

The 18th BRICS Summit achieved a historic diplomatic victory with the unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Declaration 2026. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the consensus, successfully bridging complex geopolitical divides among expanded member nations. Steering a new world order, PM Modi proposed a ten-point roadmap to reform global governance. He urged institutions to shift from a "pyramid of privilege" to a "platform of partnership," empowering the Global South. The landmark agreement firmly condemns cross-border terrorism while advocating for peaceful conflict resolution. It formally cements the BRICS coalition as a defining force for an equitable global future