Kerala Power Cuts: Public anger expressed through social media; Satheesan government under pressure

Kerala is sweating it out, and the lights are out. Across the state, residents are facing prolonged, unannounced power cuts—sometimes plunging neighborhoods into darkness well past midnight. And how are Keralites dealing with it? By turning their public anger into prime social media fodder, unleashing a barrage of memes, trolls, and even deepfakes targeting the government The ground reality is grim. Unscheduled outages are disrupting daily life across the state. Social media is filled with distressing stories—mothers sharing videos of sweating toddlers crying in the dark, and IT employees expressing their sheer frustration as their screens go black mid-meeting. Families are unable to run essential appliances, and businesses are losing crucial operating hours. The primary demand from the public is simple: if you have to cut the power, at least announce the timings so people can plan their lives. But instead of predictable schedules, the state is getting a political blame game. The power cuts has put pressure on CM Satheesan's government. In this video, we try to understand the cause of this crisis.