15,000 crore investment from UK: Has CM Vijay beaten MK Stalin's record?

Tamil Nadu's foreign investment landscape is witnessing a high-stakes political contest. Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has returned from his maiden overseas trip to London, securing ₹15,300 crore in investment commitments and job opportunities. However, the mission has drawn intense scrutiny and political pushback regarding transparency and celebrity-related engagements. This modern showdown places Vijay's UK numbers directly against the legacy of former Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. While Stalin's September 2025 European tour reported ₹15,516 crore across Germany and the UK, the real challenge transcends headline figures and signed MoUs. Ultimately, the political battle centers on execution. The key question remains whether these major announcements will successfully materialize into functional factories, operational offices, and sustainable jobs for Tamil Nadu.