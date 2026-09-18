EC temporary freezing TMC's party symbol is one in many such incidents from India's political past

The EC said the time available before the bypolls was insufficient to complete the proceedings under Paragraph 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, but stressed the need to provide the rival groups with names and symbols for the elections. The interim arrangement will remain in force until the Commission takes a final decision on the dispute under Paragraph 15, it said. However, the temporary freezing or allocation of new symbols for breakaway factions is not new. From CPI(M) splitting from CPI in 1964 to the formation of Indira Gandhi-led Congress faction in 1969, watch the video to take a look at similar instances from India's political past.