CJP demands Gyanesh Kumar's resignation in 48 hours; Can Abhijeet Dipke pull off Jantar Mantar 2.0?

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has issued a 48-hour ultimatum demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The group accuses the Election Commission of rigging elections through mass voter deletions during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The CJP further demands freezing upcoming Assembly elections, rolling back the SIR to 2025, and placing related records under Supreme Court oversight. The Congress party has joined the opposition, organizing nationwide protests to demand Kumar's immediate removal. If the demands are unmet, the CJP threatens a nationwide agitation culminating in a "Jantar Mantar 2.0" protest in Delhi. The Election Commission denies the allegations, maintaining that all SIR decisions were secure and unanimous.