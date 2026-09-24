Vote Chori, Kanoon Chori, Sanstha Chori: Rahul Gandhi is questioning not just EC but whole system

“Vote is the foundation of the country. If the vote has been destroyed, then our Constitution has been destroyed.” That was Rahul Gandhi’s central message at his latest press conference, where he launched a sharp attack on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the Election Commission and the BJP-led government. But Gandhi’s argument was bigger than the ongoing controversy over the Special Intensive Revision, or SIR. He was questioning something more fundamental — whether Indian voters can still have complete confidence in the system that decides who gets to vote, who gets elected and ultimately, who gets to make the laws of the country. Gandhi said the Election Commission is supposed to be the institutional protector of the vote.And then came his warning: “If it's destroyed, institutions mean nothing.” For Gandhi, this is the starting point of the entire controversy. In this video, we analyse Rahul Gandhi's latest press conference.

