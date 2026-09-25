SIR row: Who controls your vote amid EC's growing credibility crisis

The controversy comes amid reports that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi recorded objections over several decisions relating to electoral rolls, Form 6 and centralised control of the voter database. The Election Commission has rejected suggestions that such differences undermine its decisions, saying differing views are part of normal institutional deliberations and that its orders have full legal sanction. So, what is actually at stake? How many eligible voters have been affected? Who controls the voter database? And did the reported objections change any final Election Commission decisions?