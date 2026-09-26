Congress protests from Kashmir to Puducherry demanding arrest of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over SIR row

Congress workers staged protests across several states on September 25, demanding the resignation and removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the Election Commission's handling of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with several leaders, including Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, being detained by police during a demonstration across states. The UP Police detained Congress workers protesting in the rain in Lucknow.
Protesters, including women, were dragged by the police amid sloganeering. The protests were organised as part of a nationwide programme directed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), with party workers marching towards Election Commission offices and raising slogans against Kumar in Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and other states.