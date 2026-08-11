Rough Cut Rough Cut

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Review | Tom Holland, Zendaya & Marvel’s Missed Opportunity | Rough Cut

Spider-Man is back—but is Brand New Day really the fresh start fans were waiting for? In this week’s episode of Rough Cut, we review Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya. With Peter Parker erased from the memories of the people he loves, the film begins with the promise of a more emotional and conflicted journey. But does it explore Peter’s loss and loneliness deeply enough—or does it get lost in Marvel’s familiar world of CGI spectacle, superhero stunts and high-octane action? From Zendaya’s performance as MJ and the film’s emotional core to its dystopian vision of New York, major cameos and the road toward Avengers: Doomsday, we break down what works and what leaves us wanting more. The review also looks at the growing trend of British actors playing America’s biggest superheroes—from Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield to Henry Cavill, Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hiddleston—and what their theatre training brings to these larger-than-life characters. So, should you watch Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Watch the full review to find out.