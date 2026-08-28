Rough Cut: Toxic Review | Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara & The Problem With The Film

Can a film built around superstardom still work if the story gets lost along the way? In this week’s Rough Cut, Kaveree Bamzai reviews Yash and Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic — a massive, visually ambitious film packed with action, elaborate set pieces and a galaxy of stars, but one that she argues struggles with its script, character development and consistency.

From Yash’s portrayal of gangster Raya to the performances of Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth, Kavei looks at what works, what doesn’t, and whether the film’s spectacular moments justify its 3-hour-14-minute runtime. Is Toxic an ambitious experiment that loses its way — or simply a case of style overpowering substance? Watch Rough Cut for Kaveree Bamzai's full review.