Waiting to Die: The Heartbreaking World of Pyre

In this special edition of Rough Cut, Kaveree Bamzai reviews Pyre, directed by Vinod Kapri — a deeply moving film about love, loneliness, ageing and the haunting reality of India's emptying villages.

Set in the hills of Pithoragarh, the film follows an elderly couple waiting for their son, who left home nearly two decades ago. Against the backdrop of migration, climate change and abandoned villages, Pyre explores what happens when families drift apart and the elderly are left behind.

What makes this film so extraordinary? Its untrained actors, breathtaking cinematography and deeply human storytelling.

Is Pyre worth watching? Kaveree Bamzai tells you why this limited-release film deserves your attention.